Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.