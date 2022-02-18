Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
NYSE:XHR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.