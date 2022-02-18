Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

