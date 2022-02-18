Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $2,208.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,208.67.

NGLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 99,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

