Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 1,173,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,215. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

