Snowball Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $13,353.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.91 or 0.06913673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.41 or 1.00087067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,495,828 coins and its circulating supply is 5,687,369 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

