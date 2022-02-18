TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of UPTD remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

