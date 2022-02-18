TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TROOPS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TROOPS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TROOPS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TROOPS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TROOPS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TROOPS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

