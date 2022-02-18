Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

