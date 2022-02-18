$56.87 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $56.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $264.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.29 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $307.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 2,443,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,727. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

