$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 5,038,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,139,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

