$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

