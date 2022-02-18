Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 1,809,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,370. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.