Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.54

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1282658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

