Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 6,847,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Toast has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

