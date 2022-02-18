StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 120,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,978. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StoneMor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StoneMor by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in StoneMor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

