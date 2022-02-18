Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by 553.1% over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
GFI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
