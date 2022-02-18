Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by 553.1% over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

GFI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gold Fields by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

