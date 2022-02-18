Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 74,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,254. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
