Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 74,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,254. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

