Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 243,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Spok alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spok by 222.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,201 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spok by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.