Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of SPOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 243,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spok by 222.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,201 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spok by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.