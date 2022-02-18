Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

SBI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.89. 17,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

