Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.
SBI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.89. 17,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.99.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.