Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
SNN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 581,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,586. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
