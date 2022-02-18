Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SNN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 581,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,586. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

