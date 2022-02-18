$56.31 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will report sales of $56.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.02 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $289.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $468.02 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $486.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

SI traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 525,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,423. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

