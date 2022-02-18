Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The stock has a market cap of $425.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

