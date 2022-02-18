Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 853,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Get Southern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.