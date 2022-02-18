Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.45. 417,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,979. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

