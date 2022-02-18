Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.00. 19,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.82 and a 200 day moving average of $500.13.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pool by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.