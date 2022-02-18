Analysts Set Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Target Price at $35.00

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$22.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

