Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Proterra by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,888,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of Proterra stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTRA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.