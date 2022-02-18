The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000.

NYSE SZC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

