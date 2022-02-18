Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

BDC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. 252,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

