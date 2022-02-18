Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price at $34.82

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGVF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Voyager Digital stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 578,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

