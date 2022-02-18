Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $11.80 on Friday, reaching $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,712. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $434.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,517 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

