On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONON. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,208. ON has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

