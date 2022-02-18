Alpaca Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97.86 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and $97.86 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.83 or 0.06931281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,028.35 or 1.00240036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.