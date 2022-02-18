Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Oil States International worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

