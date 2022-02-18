CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

COMM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 648,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

