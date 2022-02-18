Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CGNX traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 107,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.
About Cognex
Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.
