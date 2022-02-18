Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE ARES traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

