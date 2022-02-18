-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

