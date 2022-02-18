Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

EVBG traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

