ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 4,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,446. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

