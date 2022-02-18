MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MELI stock traded down $83.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $937.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,457.80. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

