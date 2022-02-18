Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Up 37.4% in January

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,326. The company has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

