Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Up 34.2% in January

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,177. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

