Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

NYSE:MOH traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,646. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

