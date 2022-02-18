Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Backblaze updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.45. Backblaze has a one year low of 11.11 and a one year high of 36.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

