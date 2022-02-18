MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 111,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,084 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

