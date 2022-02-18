SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.