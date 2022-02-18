Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $285,655.47 and approximately $4,750.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

