Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for about $128.02 or 0.00319324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $288,355.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 54,848 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

