Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvei.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 51,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

