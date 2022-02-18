Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $29.80. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

